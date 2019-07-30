CLOSE
Entertainment News
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff

Mary J. Blige

Source: Capitol Records

It’s just been announced that Mary J. Blige will star in the spinoff series for the hit show Power. The announcement was made by show creator Courtney A. Kemp who also said there will be “several” prequel series that will spawn from the Starz network hit show.

The first starring Mary is titled, “Power Book 2: Ghost” and on the new role Mary said, “This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year.” The final season of “Power” will premiere on Starz August 25.

Do you like what 50 is doing with “Power?” What do you think will happen on the final season of “Power?”

