Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her Billboard Record

Mariah Carey has congratulated Lil Nas X on breaking her Billboard HOT 100 chart record.

As of Monday, X’s “Old Town Road” has been on the top of the charts for a record-breaking 17 weeks and has now become the longest-running number-one single in history.

“Sending love and congrats to Lil Nas X on breaking one of the longest-running records in music history,” Mariah said on Twitter.

The record was previously held by Mariah and Boyz II Men for their song “One Sweet Day” which sat at the top of the charts for 16 weeks.

How many weeks do you think “Old Town Road” will stay at the top of the charts?

