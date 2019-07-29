TJMS
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s Identity [Video]

A Chicago woman is accused of stealing the identities of several people, including Taraji P. Henson.

According to ABC 7, 29-year-old Alicia Newby is facing a felony charge of continuing financial crime enterprise after she allegedly gained access to credit card information and identified herself as one of her victims.

She allegedly had merchandise delivered to an address and had also set up utilities under Henson’s name, according to the Chicago Tribune. Prosecutors calculated that Newby’s scheme totaled more than $12,000 in fraudulent transactions, though more than $4,000 was canceled after Henson’s manager discovered the fraud last August.

Newby was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant. She was reportedly ordered released on a $10,000 signature bail and electronic monitoring, but is not to contact victims or witnesses.

