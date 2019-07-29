CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video Vanguard Award?

2 reads
Leave a comment
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

MTV is considering taking Michael Jackson’s name off of their Video Vanguard Award. Page Six reports that because of the fallout from the Leaving Neverland documentary, “There’s a lot of heated discussion at the network about how to handle the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, and it’s getting ugly.”

A source said, “There’s talk about if they should change the name, or get rid of it altogether. [There’s also talk] about who would pre­sent it and who would accept it. It’s a mess.” The Video Vanguard Award was first presented to Jackson in 1988. In 1991, it was renamed after the superstar. Artists like Kayne West, Rihanna, U2 and Jennifer Lopez have received the honor.

Do you think they should change the name? How should MTV handle this for upcoming awards?

See story here

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson. Rome 1988
20 photos
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson's Name From Video Vanguard Award?

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 hour ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 1 hour ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 22 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close