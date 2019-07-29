MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video Vanguard Award?

MTV is considering taking Michael Jackson’s name off of their Video Vanguard Award. Page Six reports that because of the fallout from the Leaving Neverland documentary, “There’s a lot of heated discussion at the network about how to handle the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, and it’s getting ugly.”

A source said, “There’s talk about if they should change the name, or get rid of it altogether. [There’s also talk] about who would pre­sent it and who would accept it. It’s a mess.” The Video Vanguard Award was first presented to Jackson in 1988. In 1991, it was renamed after the superstar. Artists like Kayne West, Rihanna, U2 and Jennifer Lopez have received the honor.

Do you think they should change the name? How should MTV handle this for upcoming awards?

