CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike Hill

5 reads
Leave a comment

Cynthia Bailey is one step closer to becoming Mrs. Mike Hill. Her now fiance, Mike Hill, popped the question over the weekend with a gorgeous diamond ring.

PEOPLE reports that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, got engaged to the sports journalist, 48, after 14 months of dating. Hill proposed to Bailey with a gorgeous 5-carat princess cut solitaire ring in Atlanta at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey WineCellar.

The reality star’s new bling reportedly consists of a stone worth about $70,000 as well as a white gold band covered in a mixture of princess cut and baguette diamonds, which costs just over $14,000. That brings the ring’s worth to about $85,000.

Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 19, and Hill’s two daughters Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19, were all in attendance, as well as a crowd that included some of the couple’s closest friends and Bailey’s RHOA cast mates.

Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice

Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike Hill was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 hour ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 1 hour ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 22 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close