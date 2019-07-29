Cynthia Bailey is one step closer to becoming Mrs. Mike Hill. Her now fiance, Mike Hill, popped the question over the weekend with a gorgeous diamond ring.

PEOPLE reports that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, got engaged to the sports journalist, 48, after 14 months of dating. Hill proposed to Bailey with a gorgeous 5-carat princess cut solitaire ring in Atlanta at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey WineCellar.

The reality star’s new bling reportedly consists of a stone worth about $70,000 as well as a white gold band covered in a mixture of princess cut and baguette diamonds, which costs just over $14,000. That brings the ring’s worth to about $85,000.

Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 19, and Hill’s two daughters Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19, were all in attendance, as well as a crowd that included some of the couple’s closest friends and Bailey’s RHOA cast mates.

She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike Hill was originally published on blackamericaweb.com