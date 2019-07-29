She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is one step closer to becoming Mrs. Mike Hill. Her now fiance, Mike Hill, popped the question over the weekend with a gorgeous diamond ring.
PEOPLE reports that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, got engaged to the sports journalist, 48, after 14 months of dating. Hill proposed to Bailey with a gorgeous 5-carat princess cut solitaire ring in Atlanta at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey WineCellar.
The reality star’s new bling reportedly consists of a stone worth about $70,000 as well as a white gold band covered in a mixture of princess cut and baguette diamonds, which costs just over $14,000. That brings the ring’s worth to about $85,000.
Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 19, and Hill’s two daughters Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19, were all in attendance, as well as a crowd that included some of the couple’s closest friends and Bailey’s RHOA cast mates.
View this post on Instagram
never give up on love. we are all deserving of the best feeling in the 🌎. trust God & go with your heart. God’s plan, God’s will & God’s speed, not yours. always believe. never stop. never settle. be happy. and grateful. love can show up when you least expect it & in the unlikeliest of places. thank u my friend @iamsteveharveytv. and when it happens, don’t walk, run toward it. and enjoy. life is too short💋 @itsmikehill @noellerobinson @kayylahill @aaashlee @people @annadecodorniuoficial #familia #CHill #love #lifeis2short #believer
Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice
Celebs Who Have Been Married And Divorced More Than Twice
1. George Foreman- 5 Marriages1 of 10
2. Richard Pryor- 7 Marriages2 of 10
3. Kim Kardashian- 3 Marriages3 of 10
4. Mariah Carey- 2 Marriages4 of 10
5. Halle Berry- 3 Marriages5 of 10
6. Janet Jackson- 3 Marriages6 of 10
7. Muhammad Ali- 4 Marriages7 of 10
8. Jennifer Lopez- 3 Marriages8 of 10
9. Diahann Carroll- 4 Marriages9 of 10
10. Tom Cruise- 3 MarriagesSource:Getty 10 of 10
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike Hill was originally published on blackamericaweb.com