CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your Friends Saying “Where’d You Get That?”

2 reads
Leave a comment
Solo traveler in Krakow

Source: martin-dm / Getty

Back to school is right around the corner, which means parents and kids are looking for backpacks! Backpacks are becoming more and more expensive as the years go by, but you also get what you pay for. To reach a happy medium, we’ve done the research to find some of the coolest book bags for under $35 that will surely make you friends say, “Where’d you get that?”

1. Lightweight Canvas Backpack Set, 3 in 1 Fashion Rucksack Travel Laptop Backpack Bookbag with Lunch Bag

$29.99

This backpack is stylish and comes 3 in 1: Travel Laptop Backpack, Lunchbag, clutch

______

2. Keenstone Rucksack Satchel Backpack With USB Charging 

$35.99

This is a travel Computer Backpack with USB Charging Port, Water Resistant College School Bookbag Fits 14 Inch Laptop and Notebook.

_______

3. LuckyZ Backpack Lightweight Canvas Leather Daykpack

$26.98

Roomy space for carrying laptop, clothes, books and other everyday essentials. or well as a bookbag for school or college. Simple backpack for outdoor or traveling.

_____

4.Vintage Backpack Modoker Canvas College School Messenger Rucksack 

$26.99

USB CHARGING PORT: With built-in charging cable and external USB charging port, this college backpack offers an easy way to charging your phone when walking.

_____

5. Classic Lightweight Water-Resistant College School Travel Backpack

$28.89

Durable, classic, lightweight and comfortable backpack. Plenty of room for your keys, cellphone, wallet, etc. CLASSIC LOOK

_____

HERE’S A FEW MORE CHOICES

Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your Friends Saying “Where’d You Get That?” was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 hour ago
07.29.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 1 hour ago
07.29.19
Backpacks For Under $35 That Will Have Your…
 22 hours ago
07.29.19
Where The Cash At? Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Called…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close