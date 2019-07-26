CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and “St. Louis Superman.”

0 reads
Leave a comment
MTV 25th Anniversary Party

Source: Anthony Harvey – PA Images / Getty

MTV will bring in their new documentary division with two films focusing on the lives of people in the Washington, D.C. and St. Louis areas.

The film 17 Blocks,” will recount around 20 years in the life of a black family living the shade of the White House. The Doc features Cheryl Sanford and her three children (Denice, Smurf, and Emmanuel) and uses video from over 20 years to reveal their stories.

St. Louis Superman details the story of Ferguson Activist and Battle Rapper Bruce Franks Jr. Franks was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, who are majority white and Republican. The film shows the obstacles he faces both personally and politically to pass a bill to help his community.

 

Both titles will have awards qualifying runs in the fall before airing on MTV’s various platforms.

Source: Variety 

MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and “St. Louis Superman.” was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 18 hours ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 18 hours ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 19 hours ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 20 hours ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 21 hours ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 21 hours ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 22 hours ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 22 hours ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 24 hours ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close