CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That People Somehow Still Love

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

Source: NBC / Getty

Music is certainly a therapeutic remedy for pretty much any issue we face in our lives as humans. Whether it spiritual, physical or emotional, the frequency and vibration of sound is always a good cure. But have you ever just gotten so sick and tired of hearing the same damn song over, and over, and over, and over again.

Surprisingly, there’s scientific reason why even though we get annoyed with certain songs, they just won’t get out of our heads!  Ever heard of an earworm? According to Hello Doctor:

“Listening to music triggers the part of your brain called the auditory cortex. This is the part that processes information that you receive through hearing. It’s found in your temporal lobe which receives signals from your ears, like pitch and the volume of sound. If you hear a song all the time on different platforms, the repetition might turn it into an earworm.”

The word annoying is defined as something that causes irritation — and be honest, there are some song that just infuriate you when you hear them on the radio or in the club. Yet you still find yourself jamming to them. Check out our list on the flip, and hit us up on Twitter to share some of your most annoying songs.

Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That People Somehow Still Love was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 18 hours ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 18 hours ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 19 hours ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 20 hours ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 21 hours ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 21 hours ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 22 hours ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 22 hours ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 24 hours ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 1 day ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close