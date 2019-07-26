CLOSE
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Monica was very young when she started in the music business. She came up in the time of R. Kelly’s mega popularity. Now that he is facing charges because of his alleged sexual misconduct, Monica has an opinion.

During a radio interview, she said, “Anything you do you have to be held accountable, doesn’t matter if it’s now or later. It doesn’t take away the fact that he shaped and molded a lot of who we listen to now, but he has to pay the price for all that he’s done.

Monica continued, “There’s no way around it, it’s just the way – this atmosphere – whatever you put out in the atmosphere is coming back in 20 minutes or 20 years.”

She also said that as a young woman in the music industry, older men tried to come at her when she was only 13-years-old.

Do you fear that there are even more R. Kelly stories to come out?

