LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t Know If She’s A Home Wrecker, But She Is Wrecking It”

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

LisaRaye is not letting Nicole Murphy off the hook in this Antoine Fuqua cheating scandal because this isn’t the first marriage Nicole imposed upon. According to LisaRaye, Nicole messed around with her ex-husband Michael Misick while they were married. TMZ caught up with LisaRaye while she was leaving lunch and the actress went off on Nicole calling her a woman who wrecks homes.

“She messed around with my husband,” LisaRaye told the cameraman. “How does a family kiss turn into an ‘I’m sorry’ apology?”

She proceeded to read Nicole for filth. “I don’t know if she’s a home wrecker, but she is wrecking it.”

Watch the encounter, below:

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ______________________________________ Chileeeee, the #NicoleMurphy drama has just gotten even messier! ______________________________________ Photos of Nicole and married director #AntoineFuqua lip locking are floating around and everyone has had it with Nicole, including #LisaRaye. ______________________________________ As we previously reported, #DaBrat has come out saying Nicole is infamous for trying to get with people's husbands! She says Nicole did the same thing to LisaRaye back in the early 2000's. ______________________________________ Lisa was married to Michael Misick from 2006 to 2008, when rumors of alleged infidelity between Nicole and Michael surfaced. Well, while speaking with @tmz_tv, LisaRaye says they were straight facts! ______________________________________ Nicole is reportedly denying LisaRaye's allegation saying—click the link in our bio to read more! (🎥: @tmz_tv)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

In case you missed it, LisaRaye stepped into TheShadeRoom to expose Nicole after photos of her kissing a very married Antoine Fuqua hit the net. A source claims Nicole denies LisaRaye’s accusations.

But she also denied she was cheating with Fuqua and claimed the two had just exchanged a friendly kiss amongst family friends. Then she issued another statement apologizing to Lela Rochon because she didn’t know they were still married.

Like LisaRaye we’re calling bullsh*t. But in the mean time, let’s show Lela some love and scroll through this gallery:

Lela Rochon Portrait Session

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s

23 photos Launch gallery

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s

Continue reading A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s

[caption id="attachment_3053785" align="aligncenter" width="791"] Source: Harry Langdon / Getty[/caption] I first discovered Lela Rochon in the late 80s when Ritchey told his wife he's never coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine. Sunshine, played by Rochon, was one of the first films that solidified her as a Brown bombshell. But in 1995, with her relatable role as Robin Stokes in Waiting To Exhale, did she become a household name. Those cheekbones, her shape, her perfectly rolled french bun; Rochon is one of the original bad b*tches. Rochon has appeared in films like Boomerang, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Any Given Sunday and Brooklyn's Finest. Her long standing career is seemingly being overshadowed by her weight gain (as if that matters) and recent cheating scandal involving her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy. We're going to take this time to remember her in all her glory. She was stunning then and she's stunning now! Check her out through the years:

RELATED STORIES:

Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua

Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Antoine Fuqua, Claims She Didn’t Know He Was Still Married

LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t Know If She’s A Home Wrecker, But She Is Wrecking It” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

