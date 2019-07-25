LisaRaye Goes Off On Nicole Murphy: “I Don’t Know If She’s A Home Wrecker, But She Is Wrecking It”

LisaRaye is not letting Nicole Murphy off the hook in this Antoine Fuqua cheating scandal because this isn’t the first marriage Nicole imposed upon. According to LisaRaye, Nicole messed around with her ex-husband Michael Misick while they were married. TMZ caught up with LisaRaye while she was leaving lunch and the actress went off on Nicole calling her a woman who wrecks homes.

“She messed around with my husband,” LisaRaye told the cameraman. “How does a family kiss turn into an ‘I’m sorry’ apology?”

She proceeded to read Nicole for filth. “I don’t know if she’s a home wrecker, but she is wrecking it.”

Watch the encounter, below:

In case you missed it, LisaRaye stepped into TheShadeRoom to expose Nicole after photos of her kissing a very married Antoine Fuqua hit the net. A source claims Nicole denies LisaRaye’s accusations.

But she also denied she was cheating with Fuqua and claimed the two had just exchanged a friendly kiss amongst family friends. Then she issued another statement apologizing to Lela Rochon because she didn’t know they were still married.

Like LisaRaye we’re calling bullsh*t. But in the mean time, let’s show Lela some love and scroll through this gallery:

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s

[caption id="attachment_3053785" align="aligncenter" width="791"] Source: Harry Langdon / Getty[/caption] I first discovered Lela Rochon in the late 80s when Ritchey told his wife he's never coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine. Sunshine, played by Rochon, was one of the first films that solidified her as a Brown bombshell. But in 1995, with her relatable role as Robin Stokes in Waiting To Exhale, did she become a household name. Those cheekbones, her shape, her perfectly rolled french bun; Rochon is one of the original bad b*tches. Rochon has appeared in films like Boomerang, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Any Given Sunday and Brooklyn's Finest. Her long standing career is seemingly being overshadowed by her weight gain (as if that matters) and recent cheating scandal involving her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy. We're going to take this time to remember her in all her glory. She was stunning then and she's stunning now! Check her out through the years:

