A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault

After spending weeks in a Swedish prison, ASAP Rocky and two of his crew have been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a fight in the streets of Sweden. The Swedish prosecutor says Rocky will stay in jail until a trial, and the trial could last for three days.

The prosecutor is also saying that he has more information than what people are seeing on the internet and that witness statements have helped him to build his case that Rocky’s self-defense claims won’t hold up in court.

If Rocky and his crew are convicted they could be in jail for two years. Do you think Rocky and his crew will be found guilty? Does this seem like a witch hunt to you?

