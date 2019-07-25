Beyonce Tracks Her Weight Loss In New Video

In a new video, Beyonce is sharing her weight loss journey before her performance at Coachella. Before the show, Bey went on a “44-day diet” where she only consumed organic, non-GMO, plant-based food.

The video called “22 Days Nutrition,” is now on YouTube, and promotes Bey’ 22 Days nutrition program which she started with her trainer, Marco Borges. During the video, Beyonce also keeps it real about her weight, revealing that she tipped the scale at 175 pounds before her Coachella show.

