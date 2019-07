2019 Redskins Training Camp Schedule

Grab your blankets, lawn chairs, and your Redskins best! Redskins Training Camp 2019 is open at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, VA. Admission is FREE, but you must register for a Free Pass to enter.

Players and coaches are often available to sign autographs and take pictures with fans after practice. There is also an on-site Team Store where fans can stock up on the latest Redskins merchandise.

Practice runs until August 11 and there will be special days including Military Appreciation, Fan Appreciation, Kids Day, and more! Enjoy fun for the entire family! See below for the full Training Camp schedule:

Thursday, 7/25

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6:00 p.m.

Friday, 7/26

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 7/27 — Military Appreciation Day

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, 7/28

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6:00 p.m.

Monday, 7/29

Camp Opens: CLOSED

Practice: CLOSED

Walkthrough: CLOSED

Camp Closes: CLOSED

Tuesday, 7/30

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 7/31

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, 8/1

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 12:00 p.m.

Friday, 8/2

Camp Opens: CLOSED

Practice: CLOSED

Walkthrough: CLOSED

Camp Closes: CLOSED

Saturday, 8/3 — Fan Appreciation

Camp Opens: 11:00 a.m.

Practice: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Walkthrough: NO WALKTHROUGH

Camp Closes: 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, 8/4 — Social Media Day

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6:00 p.m.

Monday, 8/5

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: 4:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Camp Closes: 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, 8/6 — Kid’s Day

Camp Opens: 12:30 p.m.

Practice: 1:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Walkthrough: NO WALKTHROUGH

Camp Closes: 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 8/7

Camp Opens: CLOSED

Practice: CLOSED

Walkthrough: CLOSED

Camp Closes: CLOSED

Thursday, 8/8

Camp Opens: CLOSED

Practice: CLOSED

Walkthrough: CLOSED

Camp Closes: CLOSED

Friday, 8/9

Camp Opens: CLOSED

Practice: CLOSED

Walkthrough: CLOSED

Camp Closes: CLOSED

Saturday, 8/10 — Youth Football Day

Camp Opens: 12:30 p.m.

Practice: 1:35 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Walkthrough: NO WALKTHROUGH

Camp Closes: 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, 8/11

Camp Opens: 8:30 a.m.

Practice: 9:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Walkthrough: NO WALKTHROUGH

Camp Closes: 12:00 p.m.

