CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing A Very Married Antoine Fuqua

1 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Premiere of "What's My Name | Muhammad Ali" from HBO

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Whew! After she caught plenty of heat and drama on social media for locking lips with Lela Rochon‘s husband acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua, Nicole Murphy is walking back her original “family friends” statement and is outright apologizing for kissing Fuqua.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” Murphy told TMZ.

“It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man,” Murphy says. “I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Murphy was under the impression that Fuqua had divorced Rochon, whom he’s been married to since 1999.

Premiere Of Columbia Picture's "Equalizer 2" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

RELATED: Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua

Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing A Very Married Antoine Fuqua was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault
 2 mins ago
07.25.19
Jay Z: Magna Carter World Tour Concert
Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Film
 27 mins ago
07.25.19
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyonce Tracks Her Weight Loss In New Video
 31 mins ago
07.25.19
Redskins Training Camp
2019 Redskins Training Camp Schedule
 1 hour ago
07.25.19
Eesh: Mo’Nique Says She Was “Hurt” When Whoopi…
 17 hours ago
07.25.19
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing A Very Married…
 19 hours ago
07.25.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming…
 20 hours ago
07.25.19
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Antoine Fuqua, Claims…
 20 hours ago
07.25.19
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
23 items
A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell…
 22 hours ago
07.25.19
Lion SZN: Are These Interesting Facts About Leos…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
Dionne Warwick performs at Vicar Street
Win $250 In Cash & Tickets To See…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
0 item
Black Celebrities That Are Also Cousins
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close