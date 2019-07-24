Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Antoine Fuqua, Claims She Didn’t Know He Was Still Married

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Nicole Murphy is apologizing after getting caught kissing and behaving inappropriately with Antoine Fuqua. According to Murphy, she didn’t know Fuqua and Lela Rochon were still married, and was giving him a friendly kiss, which would of course contradict him being a family friend.

In a statement to TMZ, Murphy apologizes to her family and Lela for her behavior.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” she said. “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Murphy originally told LoveBScott, she and Fuqua were exchanging a “friendly” kiss between “family friends.” Clearly, there’s some lies being told from both parties.

Neither Lela or Antoine have responded to the leaked photos, but Lela did delete her social media.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any messier, Lisa Raye and Da Brat stepped into the conversation accusing Murphy of trying to get with Lisa’s ex-husband.

We’re paying close attention to this story, we’ll keep you updated.

