Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial

Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Meek Mill has been granted a new trial after a Pennsylvania appeals court has thrown out Meek’s decade-old conviction. He will be granted a new trial after a long battle to overturn a 2008 conviction.

According to Fox 29, “The unanimous three-judge opinion Wednesday grants the rapper born Robert Williams a new trial because of new evidence of alleged police corruption. The Pennsylvania Superior Court also overturned the trial judge’s parole violation findings that sent the entertainer back to prison in 2017 for five months.

 

On Instagram, Meek shared the news with the caption “As of right now I’m not on probation and I am not a felon anymore 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 today was mega!!!”.

“Although he was not charged federally with the other officers in the narcotics unit, Graham resigned from the police department prior to being formally dismissed,” DA Larry Krasner’s office wrote, referring to a 2015 police corruption trial that ended with the acquittal of six officers. “The Commonwealth cannot call a witness whose credibility it mistrusts.”

So what comes next? Prosecutors could choose to drop the case if a new trial is granted, leaving Meek Mill free of the court’s oversight. The court typically takes several months to rule.

This news comes just a day after Meek announced his official partnership for his record label Dream Chasers with Jay-Z!

Read more on what the DA has to say via Fox 29 here.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Roc Nation’s Pre-Grammy brunch has become one of the premier events during Grammy Weekend. This year didn’t disappoint with Jay-Z his wife Beyoncé, Diddy, and more got all dressed up to celebrate #BlackExcellence. Hova and Beysus didn’t attend the Grammys, but their event was the most significant event in town. The D’USSÉ, Ace of Spades and Ciroc was flowing as the biggest names in entertainment all gathered at Jay-Z’s annual Roc Nation annual soiree or as its called THE BRUNCH on Saturday, Feb 9 in Los Angeles. Joining Hov who was looking quite dapper rocking a two-piece FRÈRE suit while Bey shined in Balmain was Meek Mill, Sean Diddy Combs, Janelle Monae, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Nipsey Hussle, Usher, Big Sean, Casanova, Atlantic’s President of Black music Mike Kyser, Kevin Hart, Joe Jonas, June Ambrose, DJ Khaled, Epic Records President Sylvia Rhone, Clarence Avant and more. If there is one even where FOMO (fear of missing out) is real, it definitely has to be for Roc Nation’s brunch cause any and everyone in the industry will be there. Don’t worry though we got you and you can soak in all the greatness and Black Excellence that was in the building by checking out the photos below. — Photos: Kevin Mazur / Getty

