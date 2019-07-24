CLOSE
King Tutt
Mother Charged After Dropping 3-Month-Old To Fight (Warning Disturbing Video)

Meghan O

Source: Meghan O / OMG

A Georgia woman is facing charges after dropping and fatally injuring her 3-month-old infant during a fight with another woman.

26-year-old Karen Harrison can be seen holding the child as she argues with a woman outside a beauty salon.  The infant is dropped shortly after the other woman began swinging at Harrison.

The baby died the next day at the hospital.  Police say Harrison initially told them the infant was dropped at home by a friend.  She faces charges of felony murder, battery, and cruelty to children.

Are murder charges justified for her reckless behavior?  Should the other woman involved in the fight face charges?

See story here

Mother Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old To Fight

