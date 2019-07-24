Facebook Fined $5 Billion For Privacy Violations

The Federal Trade Commission has slapped Facebook with a $5 billion fine over the social media giant’s recent privacy violations.

In addition to the fine, the FTC is ordering Facbook to add more oversight and to its data collection practices, with an independent ‘privacy committee’ and regular audits.

However, the FTC’s ruling did not restrict Facebook from collecting data and did not find founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally responsible for the company’s actions.

Are you concerned about the way companies like Facebook handle your data? How much do you still use Facebook?

