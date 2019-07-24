CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Facebook Fined $5 Billion For Privacy Violations

41 reads
Leave a comment
Facebook to rollout 'Protecting Your Information' News feed.

Source: Dinendra Haria/WENN / WENN

The Federal Trade Commission has slapped Facebook with a $5 billion fine over the social media giant’s recent privacy violations.

In addition to the fine, the FTC is ordering Facbook to add more oversight and to its data collection practices, with an independent ‘privacy committee’ and regular audits.

However, the FTC’s ruling did not restrict Facebook from collecting data and did not find founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally responsible for the company’s actions.

Are you concerned about the way companies like Facebook handle your data?  How much do you still use Facebook?

See story here

Facebook Fined $5 Billion For Privacy Violations

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 mins ago
07.24.19
Dionne Warwick performs at Vicar Street
Win $250 In Cash & Tickets To See…
 4 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 20 hours ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 23 hours ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Has Arrived… So Are…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals
Will Smith Lands His First Fashion Campaign
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet
Tamela Mann Recovering From Surgery
 1 day ago
07.24.19
2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala - Arrivals
Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing
 1 day ago
07.24.19
0 item
Black Daddy & Daughter Duos Who Put The…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close