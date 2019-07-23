CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua

6 reads
Leave a comment
Lela Rochon, Nicole Murphy, Antoine Fuqua Source: Paul Archuleta/ Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Nicole Murphy claims photos of her lip-locking with Lela Rochon’s husband Antoine Fuqua were just l “friendly” expressions of their “family friendship.” Interesting.

A bikini clad Nicole can be seen kissing Antoine, who was simply wearing a towel, in leaked images of the duo in Italy.

Nicole quickly responded to the images, telling LoveBScott, “Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

Now that would all make sense if Nicole and Antoine weren’t caught kissing on two separate occasions and not on the lips.

Antoine is married to Waiting To Exhale star Lela Rochon, who seemingly deleted her Instagram page.

In an even more messy twist, Lisa Raye stepped into TheShadeRoom to add fuel to the rumor fire by insinuating Nicole also messed with her man. Whew chile.

What’s tea sis?

RELATED STORIES:

Shannon Sharpe Finally Met Nicole Murphy And Is Celebrating With Backwoods

This Is 51?!? Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram

7th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night Benefiting The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

This Is 51?!? Nicole Murphy Be Killin' 'Em On The Gram

25 photos Launch gallery

This Is 51?!? Nicole Murphy Be Killin' 'Em On The Gram

Continue reading This Is 51?!? Nicole Murphy Be Killin’ ‘Em On The Gram

This Is 51?!? Nicole Murphy Be Killin' 'Em On The Gram

[caption id="attachment_2888737" align="alignleft" width="974"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] It's no secret that Nicole Murphy be killing em, not just for her age, but for any age. But we would be remiss if we didn't point out that the mother of five is 51 years old and is going to be a grandmother soon!!! https://www.instagram.com/p/ByaY6oygdst/   She is #AgingGoal and #BodyGoals combined and we can't stop staring. So in honor of Nicole and her amazing genes, here are some of the hottest pics the fitness socialite has posted on the 'Gram.

Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals
Will Smith Lands His First Fashion Campaign
 22 mins ago
07.23.19
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet
Tamela Mann Recovering From Surgery
 52 mins ago
07.23.19
2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala - Arrivals
Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing
 1 hour ago
07.23.19
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 10 hours ago
07.23.19
17 items
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The…
 15 hours ago
07.23.19
14 items
Couples We Love: Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 18 hours ago
07.23.19
Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
UNICEF and the Boston Celtics Team up for 'A Night for Haiti'
OMG!!! Kevin Garnett Ordered To Pay $100,000 In…
 23 hours ago
07.23.19
Natalie Portman's mom gets into a fender bender
What Should You Do If You Get Into…
 23 hours ago
07.22.19
Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs
 24 hours ago
07.23.19
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mahershala Ali Called Marvel About Playing Blade
 24 hours ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close