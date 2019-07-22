CLOSE
Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob

Official Big Game Grand Finale Hosted by Future

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

TMZ is reporting that Future’s bodyguard was knocked out during a racially motivated attack.

The altercation occurred in Ibiza, Spain at the International Airport.

A source close to the rapper told TMZ that Future was walking through the terminal when he was approached by 10 guys asking for a photo. Future declined, due to being tired and just getting off a flight, when the mob exploded and began yelling racial slurs. Future’s bodyguard stepped in trying to protect the rapper.

RELATED: Future Spends Over $38K While ‘Sneaker Shopping’ [VIDEO]

Sources reveal that the bodyguard held his own before a person snuck up behind him and sucker-punched him with a rock.

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Future Compared Himself To Nipsey Hussle, Black Twitter Quickly Told Him To Sit His Dumb A** Down

17 photos Launch gallery

Future Compared Himself To Nipsey Hussle, Black Twitter Quickly Told Him To Sit His Dumb A** Down

Continue reading Future Compared Himself To Nipsey Hussle, Black Twitter Quickly Told Him To Sit His Dumb A** Down

Future Compared Himself To Nipsey Hussle, Black Twitter Quickly Told Him To Sit His Dumb A** Down

[caption id="attachment_3025554" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: VCG / Getty[/caption] Future thinks he and Nipsey Hussle have a lot in common. As the hip-hop community mourns the loss of the prolific rapper, they continue to shed light on Hussle’s philanthropist ways. Rapper Young Scooter posted a tribute to the late community activist, saying, “We need more n****s like @nipseyhussle.” Rapper Future, known for his f*ck boy ways, commented, “Yeah we do need more like us…” https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv1gZQ6halK/ Oh yeah? Not only were fans pissed Future compared himself to Nipsey, who was a beacon in his community, they quickly denounced Future’s opportunistic intentions to celebrate himself amid Hussle’s tragic death. Needless to say, Black Twitter wasn’t here for it and let the Dirty Sprite rapper have it.

Latest…

Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

