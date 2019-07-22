CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero

0 reads
Leave a comment
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

If you’re a fan of Marvel, you too shouted #blackgirlmagic at the big screen when Tessa Thompson was crowned the new king of Asgard. An honor bestowed on her by a bloated Tho, who decided it was time for a new ruler.

During Comic Con this weekend, Tessa revealed, not only will Valkyrie appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, she will be looking for love in the same sex, making her Marvel’s first on-screen LGBTQ superhero.

“As new king [of Asgard], she needs to find her queen. That will be the first order of business,” Tessa revealed during Marvel Studio’s Hall H panel at Comic-Con.

Tessa’s bad a** character Valkyrie is originally bisexual in the comics so it only made sense to have her live-action portrayal match.

Tessa confirmed she is bisexual in an earlier interview with NetAPorter.com. “I’m attracted to men and also to women,” she said. During the interview, a few of her comments were taken out of context and led to rumors she was dating Janelle Monae. She fanned flames when she appeared in Monae’s music video, but the two have been mum about their “connection” since.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens Nov. 5, 2021.

RELATED STORIES:

Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan’s DMs Are Full Of Women Offering Him Sandwiches

Tessa Thompson Confirms Connection With Janelle Monae: “We Vibrate On The Same Frequency”

‘Captain Marvel’ Is A Woman And She’s Here To Save The Universe

Rodarte - Front Row & Backstage - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Tessa Thompson's Top 10 Style Moments

10 photos Launch gallery

Tessa Thompson's Top 10 Style Moments

Continue reading Tessa Thompson’s Top 10 Style Moments

Tessa Thompson's Top 10 Style Moments

Tessa Thompson has been making strides, acting in films like Dear White People and Creed. She's also a star on HBO's hit show, Westworld. The best part of her demanding acting career is all the red carpets we get to see her on! Check out our top 10 style moments from Tessa Thompson.

Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals
Will Smith Lands His First Fashion Campaign
 25 mins ago
07.23.19
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet
Tamela Mann Recovering From Surgery
 54 mins ago
07.23.19
2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala - Arrivals
Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing
 1 hour ago
07.23.19
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 10 hours ago
07.23.19
17 items
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The…
 15 hours ago
07.23.19
14 items
Couples We Love: Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 18 hours ago
07.23.19
Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
UNICEF and the Boston Celtics Team up for 'A Night for Haiti'
OMG!!! Kevin Garnett Ordered To Pay $100,000 In…
 23 hours ago
07.23.19
Natalie Portman's mom gets into a fender bender
What Should You Do If You Get Into…
 23 hours ago
07.22.19
Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs
 24 hours ago
07.23.19
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mahershala Ali Called Marvel About Playing Blade
 24 hours ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close