CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville Brothers Dead At 81

0 reads
Leave a comment
Arroyo Seco Weekend - Day 1

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was 81.

Neville passed on Monday (July 22) after years of declining health, with no cause of death made available. His longtime manager confirmed the news in a statement, adding that Neville “passed away peacefully this morning at home with his wife, Lorraine, by his side.”

He’s the voice of the iconic Carnival season anthem “Mardi Gras Mambo” along with other late 1950s and early 1960s classics such as “Cha Dooky Do” and “All These Things”.

Born in 1937 in New Orleans, Neville founded the family band in 1976 with three of his brothers, Aaron, Cyril and his late brother Charles, who passed away in 2018. Together, the band would close out the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival for a number of years, ending the final Sunday party with Art behind the keyboard, flashing the Star Trek Vulcan “live long and prosper” hand sign. He toured until 2018 when he announced his retirement.

A three-time Grammy winner and Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Neville helped spread the gospel that is New Orleans funk with songs such as “Sophisticated Cissy,” “Fire on the Bayou,” “Here Comes the Meter Man,” “Look-Ka Py Py,” “Cissy Strut” and “Hey Pocky A-Way.”

Many of The Meters classic songs such as “Oh, Calcutta” and “People Say” were sampled for other hits such as Amerie‘s “1 Thing” and Aaliyah‘s “Are You That Somebody” and Ginuwine‘s “Ain’t None Of Ur Friends Business”.

Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville Brothers Dead At 81 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' 'Concussion' - Arrivals
Will Smith Lands His First Fashion Campaign
 25 mins ago
07.23.19
Screening Of Lionsgate Films' 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family' - Red Carpet
Tamela Mann Recovering From Surgery
 54 mins ago
07.23.19
2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala - Arrivals
Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua Spotted Kissing
 1 hour ago
07.23.19
Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband…
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 10 hours ago
07.23.19
17 items
Complete Timeline Of A$AP Rocky’s Fight Against The…
 15 hours ago
07.23.19
14 items
Couples We Love: Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 18 hours ago
07.23.19
Future’s Bodyguard Knocked Out By Angry Mob
 20 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
UNICEF and the Boston Celtics Team up for 'A Night for Haiti'
OMG!!! Kevin Garnett Ordered To Pay $100,000 In…
 23 hours ago
07.23.19
Natalie Portman's mom gets into a fender bender
What Should You Do If You Get Into…
 23 hours ago
07.22.19
Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs
 24 hours ago
07.23.19
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mahershala Ali Called Marvel About Playing Blade
 24 hours ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close