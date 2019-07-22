CLOSE
R. Kelly Will Face Charges In New York

R. Kelly The Buffet

In addition to his 13-count indictment, singer R. Kelly will now have to face federal charges in New York.

The singer has been ordered to be taken to NYC to face racketeering charges that accuse him of recruiting young girls who came to his concerts for the sexual abuse purposes.

Kels will be in the Brooklyn federal courthouse on August 2 then will head back to Chicago to answer other charges on September 4.

He’s continued to proclaim his innocence on all charges.

Do you see R. Kelly going to jail at some point this year? Do you still listen to R. Kelly’s music despite the charges against him?

