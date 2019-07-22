CLOSE
More Than 80 Percent Fail The World’s Shortest IQ Test

The world’s shortest IQ test is proving to be quite tough, with only 17 percent of respondents answering correctly. But how hard can it be when there are only three questions?

Created by MIT professor Shane Frederick back in 2005, the Cognitive Reflection Test has resurfaced recently. Despite the length, more than 80 percent of takers fail to score 3 out of 3.

While Frederick believes the test is “easy,” he says, “Reaching the correct answer often requires the suppression of an erroneous answer that springs ‘impulsively’ to mind.”

Here’s the first question: “A bat and a ball cost $1.10 in total. The bat costs $1 more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?” If you replied, “10 cents,” you can join the other 4 out of 5 people who answered wrong.

