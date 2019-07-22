Registering To Vote Is Never Out of Season, Check Your Status Here

Voter Registration Eligibility in Virginia! To vote in Virginia, one must be a United States citizen, a resident of Virginia, and at least 18 years of age. The registration deadline is 22 days prior to any primary or general election. The deadline is 13 days prior to any special election.

Or, Has Your Rights Been Restored in Virginia?

To be eligible for restoration of civil rights, an individual must have a felony conviction and be free from any term of incarceration and/or supervision resulting from felony conviction(s).

The Secretary of the Commonwealth gives priority consideration to individuals who request restoration of their civil rights. An individual seeking restoration of their civil rights may contact the Secretary of the Commonwealth using the button below or by calling (804) 692-0104.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office has identified individuals who may meet the Governor’s standards for restoration of rights and those individuals will be considered for possible restoration in the order of when they were released from supervision. Check eligibility at restore.virginia.gov

Richmond residents can vote at a Firehouse Primary to select one of the candidates to run on the Democratic Party ticket for Richmond Commonwealth Attorney, Colette McEachin or Alex Taylor. The dates and times for the Firehouse Primary are below:

Firehouse Primary:

Thursday August 8th (6:00-7:30 p.m.) or Saturday August 10th 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Locations to Vote:

Main Branch Richmond Public Library – 101 E. Franklin, St, Richmond, VA

Southside Community Services Center – 4100 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA

All politics are local so register to vote or check your voter status here.

Eligible individuals start the restoration of rights process here.

The Virginia General Assembly race is coming Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Seats are up for members in the House (100) and Senate (40).

Contact members in the Virginia House of Delegates

Contact members in the Virginia Senate

The Virginia General Assembly is our legislative branch comprised of the 100-member House of Delegates and the 40-member Senate.

Members had the power to:

*Enact Laws

*Approve the budget

*Confirm the governor’s appointments

*Elect Judges and other public offices