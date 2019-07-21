CLOSE
Yummm: Funny & Fascinating Frozen Facts About Ice Cream You Probably Didn’t Know

Happy National Ice Cream Day!

ME.ICECREAM.CONE.GK.4/12/96; ; A detail of a ice cream cone that was free at Ben and JerryÕs, at the

Source: Glenn Koenig / Getty

Ice Cream is one of those desserts that’s so simple and generic, it’s hard to not like it. Even folks who aren’t into dairy have found a way to enjoy the delicious snack, by substituting regular milk for soy, cashew, almond or coconut milk.

It’s been in our life all our lives, yet there’s still so many things we don’t know about Ice Cream. So in honor of National Ice Cream day today, we put together a list of some little known facts about the frozen snack, just for you.

Ice Cream Cones

The cone didn’t appear until 1904, when a Syrian waffle maker at the St. Louis World’s Fair began rolling his pastries into horns to help an ice cream vendor who had run out of dishes. – ECreamery

Ice Cream Licks

It takes about 50 licks to finish a single scoop ice cream cone.

Ice Cream On TV

In the early days of television, mashed potatoes were used to simulate ice cream on cooking shows. Real ice cream melted too fast under the heat from the lighting.

Ice Cream Flavors

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, vanilla is the most popular flavour with 30% of the vote. Chocolate comes in second, with 10%. Chocolate chip, strawberry, cookie dough and coffee, respectively, come in third, fifth, ninth and eleventh place.

Ice Cream In America

The United States is one of the top 3 countries in the world with the highest ice cream consumption. California is the country’s top ice cream producer

Ice Cream Legacy

Ben and Jerry’s has a real physical graveyard in Vermont for retired ice cream flavors.

Yummm: Funny & Fascinating Frozen Facts About Ice Cream You Probably Didn't Know was originally published on globalgrind.com

