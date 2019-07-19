CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star In Netflix’s ‘Otherhood’

0 reads
Leave a comment

What happens when three women decide to unexpectedly pop up on their sons after feeling neglected on Mother’s Day? A charming comedy that reminds us all to find our true selves and live our best lives. Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman star in the upcoming Netflix movie that shows the other side of motherhood…Otherhood.

After journeying to NYC to surprise and reconnect with their sons, empty nesters Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) realize they’re more consumed with their adult son’s lives than they are their own. They go to the club, enjoy pizza (which turns into an erotic moment) and do the things they’ve always wanted to do.

Otherhood hits theaters August 2nd.

RELATED STORIES:

Angela Bassett Agrees That She Was Robbed Of An Oscar For Playing Tina Turner

Go Behind The Scenes Of Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Premiere Look

Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star In Netflix’s ‘Otherhood’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
KEM Shares His Life With Raleigh
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 11 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On…
 12 hours ago
07.20.19
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star…
 15 hours ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 16 hours ago
07.20.19
15 items
Tom Joyner Hangs Out With The Foxy 107.1/104.3…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Faith & Fame: Gene Moore Jr. Reveals How…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 19 hours ago
07.20.19
SOJI: Meet The Notorious Nigerian Musicians Helping Beyonce…
 20 hours ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close