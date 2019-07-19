Everyone has trials of faith. Gene Moore Jr. is a testament to such. The singer sits with AV for the latest episode of Faith & Fame where he reveals how unhappy he was at one point with life, how he found a “mentor” in India Arie and recalls the night he had to step his game up after watching Kirk Franklin on stage and singing background for him!

“I was dealing with a lot of opposition, a lot of things that were coming against me,” Moore told AV. “I just said, ‘God, what is going on?’ I didn’t understand why life was coming at me like a ton of bricks, plus I just got recently married so how am I going to take care of a wife with this and that happening?. But God reminded me of Joseph in the Bible. Joseph had so many dreams and saw himself doing great things but his circumstances were contrary to that. It was in the pit where he learned a lot and learned how to be trained and developed for what God ultimately set him up to be. So I had to look at it that way.”

Watch the full interview below!

Faith & Fame: Gene Moore Jr. Reveals How The Story Of Joseph Helped His Own Faith Challenge [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

