Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces 5 To 99 Years In Prison

A jury has found Dallas rapper Tay-K guilty of murder Friday for his part in a home invasion robbery that left a 21-year-old father dead and another man wounded.

The jury also found the 19-year-old guilty of aggravated robbery in connection with the robbery and shooting of another man, Zacary Beloate, who was wounded but ultimately survived.

“The Race” rapper, born Taymor McIntyre, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated robbery related to two other victims inside the residence. He had pled not guilty to capital murder in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker and the aggravated robbery charge related to the shooting of Beloate.

After four hours of deliberation over two days, the jury returned the guilty verdict. Had the rapper been convicted of capital murder, he would have received an automatic life sentence with the chance of parole after 40 years.
The trial is now moving into the sentencing phase where Tay-K faces five to 99 years or life in prison on each charge. His defense attorneys contended that he only participated in the robbery, wasn’t armed and that he had no idea that the victim would be killed by his co-conspirator, Latharian Merritt.

The trial is now continuing to determine McIntyre’s sentencing for the murder conviction and three aggravated robbery convictions. He faces five to 99 years or life in prison on each.

“It wasn’t part of the plan. The plan was robbery. Not killing,” attorney Jeff Kearney told jurors during his closing argument.

Tay-K is also charged in a second capital murder case out of Bexar County and an aggravated robbery case in Tarrant County which happened after McIntyre cut off his ankle monitor and fled while on house arrest. Officials allege that he robbed and fatally shot 23-year-old Mark Saldivar at a Chick-Fil-A in San Antonio in April 2017.

