CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up Five Days Later”: Peabo Bryson’s First Interview After Heart Attack With Ryan Cameron Uncensored

0 reads
Leave a comment
peabo byrson

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

There are musical legends, there are icons in their genre, then there’s R&B singer Peabo Bryson, a walking miracle & living testimony. He was most recently in the news after he suffered a heart attack in late April in his home, where his wife performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Peabo Bryson had not sat down anywhere to discuss what all happened, until today with Ryan Cameron Uncensored on Majic 1075/975, The Real Sound Of Atlanta.

Take a listen to the full interview here:

“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up Five Days Later”: Peabo Bryson’s First Interview After Heart Attack With Ryan Cameron Uncensored was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
KEM Shares His Life With Raleigh
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 11 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On…
 12 hours ago
07.20.19
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star…
 15 hours ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 16 hours ago
07.20.19
15 items
Tom Joyner Hangs Out With The Foxy 107.1/104.3…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Faith & Fame: Gene Moore Jr. Reveals How…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 19 hours ago
07.20.19
SOJI: Meet The Notorious Nigerian Musicians Helping Beyonce…
 20 hours ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close