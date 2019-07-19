CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Sesame Street’ Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees

8 reads
Leave a comment
Earth, Wind And Fire Perform At Fillmore Miami Beach

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

A big honor for legendary R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire.

The group is among the 2019 recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, announced Thursday (July 18). Other honorees include pop singer Linda Ronstadt, actress Sally Field, 11-time Grammy-winning symphony conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and “Sesame Street.”

The public television educational mainstay is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. “Sesame Street” is the first television program to receive the honor.

All honorees will be celebrated at the 42nd annual ceremony in Washington, which will be broadcasted a week later on CBS.

Source: New York Post

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Sesame Street’ Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees was originally published on Magicbaltimore.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
KEM Shares His Life With Raleigh
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 11 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On…
 12 hours ago
07.20.19
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star…
 15 hours ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 16 hours ago
07.20.19
15 items
Tom Joyner Hangs Out With The Foxy 107.1/104.3…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Faith & Fame: Gene Moore Jr. Reveals How…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 19 hours ago
07.20.19
SOJI: Meet The Notorious Nigerian Musicians Helping Beyonce…
 20 hours ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close