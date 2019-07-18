CLOSE
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon

Honda Stage Celebrates The Music of FOX's 'Star' - Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

The worst thing about getting hooked on a television show is that you never know when it’s going to end forever.

Fans of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It had to grieve the loss of their favorite Netflix show on Thursday after it was announced that the streaming network decided to cancel the series. 

Needless to say, fans weren’t “having it”. 

This isn’t the first time one of our shows got the ax way before it was time. It’s still hard to get over the fact that FOX cancelled Star

Why does it seem like the good, cultural shows get snipped before any of the others? Even back in the 90’s — Friends ran on NBC for 10 long seasons, which means 10 long years. Even these days, before being dropped by Netflix, it’s one of the most raved about shows in television history. 

Meanwhile, Living Single, which arguably set the blueprint for a show like friends to even exist, was cancelled after five years and didn’t even get a proper last season. 

But again, we’ve seen these types of situations play out again and again. Especially with Netflix. 

Hit the flip for more shows of the culture that got cancelled way too damn soon. 

C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way Too Soon was originally published on globalgrind.com

