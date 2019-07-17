CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major Guest Stars & Idris Elba Explains The Magic Of ‘Cats’

Some new faces join major franchises.

Season 3 of Dear White People is near and it’s already bringing in some great new talent, most of which are already established stars.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Yvette Nicole Brown, Laverne Cox, Blair Underwood, Flava Flav and creator of the series, Justin Simien, will all be making guest appearances this season. The announcement is part of their “Three Days of DWP Magic.” For the next three days, Netflix will be dropping posters and videos related to the show, eventually culminating in a trailer. You can check out one clip starring Cox, Underwood and more above. Then, be sure to check out the racial and student politics the show is known for on August 2 when season three premieres on Netflix.

 

If you’re in search of heartfelt movie magic, then you might want to prep yourself for the movie rendition of the Broadway hit Cats. 

The movie, like the musical, will follow a tribe of cats named the Jellicles who are in the middle of deciding which feline will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. The flick brings in major talent such as Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Taylor Swift. For a behind-the-scenes look on what’s to come, check out the video above. Then, you can watch out for a trailer this Friday and plan for the movie when it hits theaters on December 20.

Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major Guest Stars & Idris Elba Explains The Magic Of ‘Cats’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

