CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They See Us’ Star Asante Blackk

When the talent is undeniable.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Netflix'x FYSEE Event For "When They See Us"

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

The powerful and devastating Netflix mini-series When They See Us is getting all the shine this Emmy season.

The project — which covers the life of five New York teens who were falsely convicted on rape and assault charges — was nominated for a whopping 16 Emmys.

Helmed by filmmaker extraordinaire Ava DuVernay, the series earned Emmy nods for Jharrel Jerome in Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie and Niecy Nash for Lead Actress in a Limited Series. The show also earned a Best Limited Series nomination.

Although the lead actors are rightfully getting their praise, another standout role came from 17-year-old Asante Blackk who played a young Kevin Richardson. Blackk’s performance as a helpless kid being harassed and interrogated by the police earned him an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nomination.

 

With his recent recognition, Blackk has a promising career and we’ll definitely be witnessing his talents in the future.

Before Blackk hits megastar status, hit the flip for five facts you might not have known about the stellar performer.

Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They See Us’ Star Asante Blackk was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
35 items
Tom Joyner Brings The Party And National Tom…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
12 items
MAZE Featuring Frankie Beverly Bring It All To…
 6 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
KEM Shares His Life With Raleigh
 7 hours ago
07.20.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 12 hours ago
07.20.19
11 items
Beyonce Name-Dropped Lupita, Naomi & Kelly Rowland On…
 12 hours ago
07.20.19
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette & Felicity Huffman Star…
 16 hours ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 16 hours ago
07.20.19
15 items
Tom Joyner Hangs Out With The Foxy 107.1/104.3…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 17 hours ago
07.20.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
Faith & Fame: Gene Moore Jr. Reveals How…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 18 hours ago
07.20.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 19 hours ago
07.20.19
SOJI: Meet The Notorious Nigerian Musicians Helping Beyonce…
 21 hours ago
07.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close