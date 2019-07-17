The Lion King: Remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce’, and Seth Rogan is now in real life. The Lion King, everyone’s’ childhood favorite, a movie about learning responsibilities and bravery. The youngest actors apart of this movie, JD Mccrary, who plays young Simba and Shahadi Wright, who plays young Nala. These two young and talented sat down and discussed the upcoming and what everyone should look to seeing. The actors speak on how they both studied and re-watched the original to fulfill their characters parts.

Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph was originally published on kysdc.com

