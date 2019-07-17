Beyonce Releasing New “Lion King” Album On July 19th

Beyonce’s Lion King album is due out this Friday and the album features numerous African artists. The 14-song album features Beyonce collaborating with husband, JAY-Z, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino.

The Lion King: The Gift also boasts performances from Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa, Salatiel, Shatta Wale, and Tiwa Savage.

In a rare interview, Beyonce sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to talk about the album, saying, “The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa, I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa. Not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic about what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

Are you planning to see “The Lion King” this weekend?

See story here

The Lion King: The Gift Tracklist

01: Beyoncé: “Bigger”

02: Beyoncé: “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”

03: Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi: “Don’t Jealous Me”

04: Burna Boy: “Ja Ara E”

05: Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar: “The Nile”

06: Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino: “Mood 4 Eva”

07: Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé: “Water”

08: Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé: “Brown Skin Girl”

09: Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi: “Keys to the Kingdom”

10: Beyoncé: “Otherside”

11: Beyoncé / Shatta Wale: “Already”

12: Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly: “My Power”

13: 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez: “Scar”

14: Beyoncé: “Spirit”

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…