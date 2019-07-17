Beyonce Releasing New “Lion King” Album On July 19th
Beyonce’s Lion King album is due out this Friday and the album features numerous African artists. The 14-song album features Beyonce collaborating with husband, JAY-Z, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino.
The Lion King: The Gift also boasts performances from Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa, Salatiel, Shatta Wale, and Tiwa Savage.
In a rare interview, Beyonce sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to talk about the album, saying, “The soundtrack is a love letter to Africa, I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa. Not just use some of the sounds and do my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic about what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”
Are you planning to see “The Lion King” this weekend?
The Lion King: The Gift Tracklist
01: Beyoncé: “Bigger”
02: Beyoncé: “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”
03: Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi: “Don’t Jealous Me”
04: Burna Boy: “Ja Ara E”
05: Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar: “The Nile”
06: Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino: “Mood 4 Eva”
07: Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé: “Water”
08: Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé: “Brown Skin Girl”
09: Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi: “Keys to the Kingdom”
10: Beyoncé: “Otherside”
11: Beyoncé / Shatta Wale: “Already”
12: Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly: “My Power”
13: 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez: “Scar”
14: Beyoncé: “Spirit”
