FaceApp Shows What Celebrities Look Like 50 Years From Now

Popularity Of Nintendo's New Augmented Reality Game Pokemon Go Drives Company Stock Up

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

The FaceApp postings are taking over social media. If you are somehow unfamiliar with it, FaceApp makes you look younger or older. Even though the app has been out for a couple of years, it has started going viral again this week as people started posting pictures of themselves 50 years from now.

Celebrities like Drake, Gordon Ramsay, JJ Watt, and Ludacris have all seen the future and put up the pictures to show their fans. Some people have privacy concerns about the app but that’s not stopping others from taking a glimpse into the future.

Have you used the FaceApp and do you agree with your future selfie? Here’s what will supposedly look like in the future……….whew, hope radio is still around.

FaceApp , FaceApp Shows What Celebrities Look Like 50 Years From Now

