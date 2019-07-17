FaceApp Shows What Celebrities Look Like 50 Years From Now

The FaceApp postings are taking over social media. If you are somehow unfamiliar with it, FaceApp makes you look younger or older. Even though the app has been out for a couple of years, it has started going viral again this week as people started posting pictures of themselves 50 years from now.

Celebrities like Drake, Gordon Ramsay, JJ Watt, and Ludacris have all seen the future and put up the pictures to show their fans. Some people have privacy concerns about the app but that’s not stopping others from taking a glimpse into the future.

Have you used the FaceApp and do you agree with your future selfie? Here’s what will supposedly look like in the future……….whew, hope radio is still around.

Courtesy of King Tutt

See story here

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…