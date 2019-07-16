Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Watch Bootsy Collins Bring the Funk to the One More Time Experience Columbus

1 reads
Leave a comment
Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience Columbus

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience stopped in Columbus with Babyface, KEM, Bootsy Collins and Raheem Devaughn all on stage to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning show!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Born and raised in Ohio it was only right that Bootsy Collins made an appearance to help celebrate Tom being in Ohio.  Bootsy had the stage lit up like an old school basement party with a soul train line and more funky dancing.

Check out some of Booty’s performance here

 

See More From The One More Time Experience Here

 

Bootsy Collins House Party at the One More Time Experience Columbus

Ohio's Own Bootsy Collins Brings his House Party to The One More Time Stage

9 photos Launch gallery

Ohio's Own Bootsy Collins Brings his House Party to The One More Time Stage

Continue reading Ohio’s Own Bootsy Collins Brings his House Party to The One More Time Stage

Ohio's Own Bootsy Collins Brings his House Party to The One More Time Stage

The Latest:

Watch Bootsy Collins Bring the Funk to the One More Time Experience Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 10 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close