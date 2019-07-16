Watch Bootsy Collins Bring the Funk to the One More Time Experience Columbus

Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience stopped in Columbus with Babyface, KEM, Bootsy Collins and Raheem Devaughn all on stage to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning show!

Born and raised in Ohio it was only right that Bootsy Collins made an appearance to help celebrate Tom being in Ohio. Bootsy had the stage lit up like an old school basement party with a soul train line and more funky dancing.

Check out some of Booty’s performance here

