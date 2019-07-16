CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Mya Swears By These Beauty Secrets & They Won’t Break The Bank

9 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 11, 2019

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Mya never seems to age and that could be a testament to her natural skin care regime. While promoting her role on Girl Cruise, the 39-year-old songstress revealed her deepest beauty secrets and get this, they won’t break the bank or cost you much besides a trip to the supermarket.

MUST READ: Mya: ‘Girls Cruise’ Shows How We Handle Disagreements And Differences As Women

“For great skin, it’s inside out,” the vegan singer said while promoting her role on the show Girls Cruise. “Drinking lots of water as well as lots of natural juices. Trying to get away from the sugars, which will break you out. Trying to stay away from fried foods is my third rule because the oils come out in your skin. Trying to eat as many raw foods as possible to help in skin recovery.”

Mya also limits the chemicals she uses on her skin. “I use natural coconut oil instead of makeup remover. I use shea butter for sunblock.”

But her biggest beauty secret is that she uses the inside of certain fruits as exfoliants. “I take mango peels and rub them on my skin for moisturization or a mask. I use sour sop or the inside of guava to exfoliate It helps me rejuvenate really quick.

Catch Mya on Girls Cruise every Monday on VH1.

RELATED STORIES:

Mya: ‘Girls Cruise’ Shows How We Handle Disagreements And Differences As Women

LET’S MAKEUP: Mya Shares What’s In Her Bag

Mya Swears By These Beauty Secrets & They Won’t Break The Bank was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 10 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close