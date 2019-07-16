6 reads Leave a comment
According to Authorities Kelvin James Dark, a rapper known as K Digga was arrested at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, after he was caught tossing $250k worth of kilos of methamphetamine over the balcony at the Atlantic. Officers said a stolen firearm was also found on the scene, along with $60K worth of marijuana.
K Digga was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Rapper Throws $250K Worth Of Meth Over Atlanta Balcony To Avoid Raid was originally published on hotspotatl.com
