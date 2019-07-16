Pharrell Hints At Working On Rihanna Album

Fans of Rihanna want another album and are becoming impatient about having to wait so long for “R9.” To make matters worse, Rihanna toyed with the Navy over the weekend by posting a video of Karlie Redd freaking out over something.

Then to add fuel to the fire, super-producer Pharrell added, “They ain’t ready” in the comments. If you remember, the two did the song “Lemonade” together in 2017.

While P teased another coll, The Navy wasn’t down with it. One Ri-Ri fan even wrote, “Pharrell better NOT touch Rihanna’s album or else!” Not sure what the else is, but it can’t be good.

Do you want Rihanna to include a Pharrell produced song on her album? Do you think she’ll release the album this year?

See story here

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…