Pharrell Hints At Working On Rihanna Album

Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Fans of Rihanna want another album and are becoming impatient about having to wait so long for “R9.” To make matters worse, Rihanna toyed with the Navy over the weekend by posting a video of Karlie Redd freaking out over something.

Then to add fuel to the fire, super-producer Pharrell added, “They ain’t ready” in the comments. If you remember, the two did the song “Lemonade” together in 2017.

While P teased another coll, The Navy wasn’t down with it. One Ri-Ri fan even wrote, “Pharrell better NOT touch Rihanna’s album or else!” Not sure what the else is, but it can’t be good.

Do you want Rihanna to include a Pharrell produced song on her album? Do you think she’ll release the album this year?

