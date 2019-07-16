CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly To Appear In Court

7 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly hit with federal indictments in New York, Chicago

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly is expected to be in court on Tuesday. His appearance in a Chicago Federal Courtroom will a bond hearing. Kelly was arrested and put in jail on new federal charges of racketeering, child pornography, and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Kelly locked up behind bars because he is considered a flight risk. Kelly’s attorney thinks the singer will be released today.

Would you keep R. Kelly in prison? Do you think he would try to flee before his trial(s)?

See story here

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Tichina Arnold Gets Dragged For Insinuating That Black Folks Shouldn’t Turn Their Backs On Black Men Like R. Kelly
30 photos

Latest…

R. Kelly To Appear In Court

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 10 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close