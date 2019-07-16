R. Kelly To Appear In Court

R. Kelly is expected to be in court on Tuesday. His appearance in a Chicago Federal Courtroom will a bond hearing. Kelly was arrested and put in jail on new federal charges of racketeering, child pornography, and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Kelly locked up behind bars because he is considered a flight risk. Kelly’s attorney thinks the singer will be released today.

Would you keep R. Kelly in prison? Do you think he would try to flee before his trial(s)?

See story here

