New York Bans Discrimination Against Natural Hair

New York has become the second state to outlaw discrimination based on someone wearing a natural hairstyle. Joining California in the effort, New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation on Friday.

The law was an amendment to the state’s Human Rights Law that says race can also be defined as “traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles.”

The natural hairstyle issue overwhelmingly affects people of color. Locs, braids, twists and other styles have been highlighted in past racial discrimination cases.

Have you ever been told to change your hairstyle at work? Did you comply?

See story here

