Watch Babyface Perform ‘End of the Road’ at The One More Time Experience

Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience stopped in Columbus with Babyface, KEM, Bootsy Collins and Raheem Devaughn all on stage and it was a night to remember!

Babyface closed out the show with a full band, background dancers and more! Babyface sang all of his iconic hits, but the most memorable moment of the night was when he did a melody of the hits he wrote for others. Songs for Toni Braxton, Bobby Brown, The Deele, Boyz II Men and more! But when Babyface broke out into ‘I’ll Make Love to You’ and jumped off the stage, Columbus fans went crazy!

