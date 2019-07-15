CLOSE
There’s Plenty Of Prime Day Deals For Smartphones

US-LIFESTYLE-APPLE

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and if you’re looking to score a new smartphone now is the time to strike. Whether it’s an Apple or Samsung there are deals that you can capitalize on all throughout the day.

Apple iPhones from 8 to XS Max and Samsung phones from Galaxy Note 8 to Galaxy 9+ are all on special and waiting for you. You should know that you need to have an Amazon Prime account to get in on the deals, so a quick 30-day trial should suffice.

What’s the best thing you’ve ever bought on Amazon? How often do you shop on Amazon?

See story here

 

