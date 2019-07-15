CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly’s “Girlfriends” Are Still In His Condo

94 reads
Leave a comment
R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

After some people thought they were missing, the women currently living with R. Kelly have checked in from his Chicago home. Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Carey told TMZ in a video that they are ok. The women shot the footage inside R. Kelly’s apartment inside Trump Tower.

Clary denounced the claims that R. Kelly is holding her and Savage against their will and they can come and go as they please. The women also thanked R. Kelly’s fans for supporting him during the ongoing legal battles.

Last week, federal officials arrested Kelly on new charges including racketeering, obstruction of justice and sex trafficking. Have you ever tried to rescue someone who didn’t want to be?

Do you think these women are truly in love with this man?

See story here

R. Kelly's "Girlfriends" Are Still In His Condo

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 11 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close