R. Kelly’s “Girlfriends” Are Still In His Condo

After some people thought they were missing, the women currently living with R. Kelly have checked in from his Chicago home. Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Carey told TMZ in a video that they are ok. The women shot the footage inside R. Kelly’s apartment inside Trump Tower.

Clary denounced the claims that R. Kelly is holding her and Savage against their will and they can come and go as they please. The women also thanked R. Kelly’s fans for supporting him during the ongoing legal battles.

Last week, federal officials arrested Kelly on new charges including racketeering, obstruction of justice and sex trafficking. Have you ever tried to rescue someone who didn’t want to be?

Do you think these women are truly in love with this man?

