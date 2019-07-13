BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says Dems Are ‘Too Left’

BET Founder Bob Johnson has praised y’all President again, saying his economic policies are “doing great.”

In a recent interview with CNBC, Johnson said, “I give the president a lot of credit for moving the economy in a positive direction that’s benefiting a large amount of Americans.”

“I think the tax cuts clearly helped stimulate the economy. I think business people have more confidence in the way the economy is going.”

The self-identified “long-time centrist and Democrat” also said that he believes his party has shifted too much to the left for his liking.

“The party in my opinion, for me personally, has moved too far to the left,” the once-Hillary Clinton supporter said an interview on the network.

“And for that reason, I don’t have a particular candidate (I’m supporting) in the party at this time. I think at the end of the day, if a Democrat is going to beat Trump, then that person, he or she, will have to move to the center and you can’t wait too long to do that.”

This isn’t the first time that Johnson has had nice things to say about Trump.

As we previously reported, last year, he falsely told CNBC that Trump played a major role in the low Black unemployment rates.

“When you look at African American unemployment, in over 50 years since the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been keeping the numbers, you’ve never had two things: African American unemployment this low and the spread between unemployment among whites and African Americans narrowing,” Johnson said on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

The BET founder, however, failed to note that the Black unemployment rate had declined steadily during President Barack Obama’s presidency. Indeed, economists have credited Obama’s financial recovery initiative from the historic recession for the declining unemployment.

Keep on Bob.

