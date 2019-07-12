CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Spinderella Allegedly Suing Salt-n-Pepa

113 reads
Leave a comment
I Love the 90s Grand Opening - Arrivals

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Reports are circulating that Spinderella, the former DJ of the legendary group Salt-N-Pepa is suing her former mates for unpaid royalties. In the lawsuit, Spinderella states that she helped the group rise to fame and despite going into hiatus in the 90s, things took a turn when she found out a “Best Of” project was being released and she wasn’t paid the $125,000 she was promised by Pepa.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Spinderella also claims that she was never paid for the group’s Billboard Music Awards performance from last year. In total, Spinderella alleges that she’s owed more than $600,000 in royalties, trademark infringement, breach of contract, and fraud.

Does this make you sad to see these legends of hip-hop going to court? Have you ever had to take a friend to court? Did you remain friends afterward?

See story here

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Black Music Month: Think You Know Salt-N-Pepa? Let’s Find Out!
10 photos

Latest…

Spinderella Allegedly Suing Salt-n-Pepa

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 11 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close