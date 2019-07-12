Toni Braxton Testifies In Jewelry Theft Case

29 reads Leave a comment
Toni Braxton took the stand as a victim in a jewelry theft case. Braxton was in a courtroom on Thursday to testify about how her engagement ring and other jewelry were stolen from the carry-on luggage that she forgot on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.
The ring and 4 watches that were stolen amount to $2.5 million. The jewelry is still missing. Braxton hopes the pieces can be recovered. Do you take off your rings regularly? Have you ever lost one?
