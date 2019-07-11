Police Seek Answers In ‘Suspicious’ Death Of Woman Found In Bathroom

Georgia police are looking for answers in the case of a woman who was discovered dead inside her apartment last month.

According to reports, the body of 39-year-old Fabiola Thomas was found in a bathroom by her roommate the morning of June 8.

A cause of death has not been determined, but police said the woman was seen walking around her vehicle in the parking lot of her apartment complex about half an hour before she was discovered dead.

Authorities said the body showed signs of trauma, and Thomas’ sister told Channel 2 Action News that police and family members haven’t been able to locate the woman’s cellphone since her death.

Detectives are searching for anyone who saw Thomas before 8 a.m. that Saturday, and investigators are looking to speak with anyone who knew her, said Sgt. Britney Rodgers, spokeswoman for Roswell police.

“We don’t have a cause of death and she was relatively young,” Rodgers told Channel 2. “We’re trying to find any information that may be out there just in case we don’t know something that we need to … The circumstances are suspicious and the cause of death is unknown.”

Anyone who had regular contact with Thomas or saw her in the days leading up to her death is asked to contact Roswell Detective Omar Jones at 770-640-4473 or ojones@roswellgov.com. Information can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-844-8477 or the Crime Stoppers website.

